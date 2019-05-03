Key market indices open on flat note on Asian cues

The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Friday tracking a mixed trend in the Asian markets.

The indices, however, rose marginally within 15 minutes into the trade.

The BSE Sensex opened at 39,009.55 against the previous close of 38,981.43 points. At 9.28 a.m., it traded at 39,060.36, higher by 78.93 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close.

It has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,077.28 and a low of 38,961.76 points

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange had opened at 11,722.60, lower than its previous close of 11,724.75 points.

At 9.28 a.m., it traded marginally higher at 11,738.80, up 14.05 points or 0.12 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)