JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Kakrapar Atomic Power plant connected to grid

Taiwan holds first same-sex marriages in Asia

Business Standard

Amethi Congress President quits

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Yogendra Misra, the district President of the Congress in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has sent his resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi, owning moral responsibility for Gandhi's defeat.

Misra, in a letter, said that it was his responsibility to ensure the Congress victory in Amethi and he had failed to accomplish the task. Hence he felt that he should take moral responsibility for the same.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar also offered to resign, claiming moral responsibility for the poor performance of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh where the party won just one of the 80 seats.

Informed sources said that any decision on these resignations would be taken after the Congress Working Committee meets.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements