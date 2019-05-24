Amethi Congress President quits

Yogendra Misra, the district of the in in Uttar Pradesh, has sent his resignation to party Rahul Gandhi, owning moral responsibility for Gandhi's defeat.

Misra, in a letter, said that it was his responsibility to ensure the victory in and he had failed to accomplish the task. Hence he felt that he should take moral responsibility for the same.

Earlier in the day, also offered to resign, claiming moral responsibility for the poor performance of the Congress in where the party won just one of the 80 seats.

Informed sources said that any decision on these resignations would be taken after the meets.

