Sunset at high noon for 2 prominent UP leaders

It was sunset at high noon for two leaders in who were planning to take their political ambitions to another level. Both had floated their own parties and were confident of making their presence felt in the elections.

Shivpal Yadav, of Pragatisheel Lohia (PSPL), and Raghuraj a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, of Jansatta Party, have not only failed to make a mark in the elections but their vote count has further decimated their political stature.

formed the PSPL last year after his differences with nephew Akhilesh Yadav, of (SP), reached a point of no return. Though is still a SP legislator, he contested the Ferozabad seat on a PSPL ticket against his other nephew

Political analysts believed that may or may not win seats for his party, but he would do some damage to the SP. The apprehensions have proved right.

Though Shivpal Yadav himself failed to win the Ferozabad seat, he ensured Akshay Yadav's defeat as well. The nephew polled 4.67 lakh votes, while Shivpal Yadav garnered only 91,869 votes to stand third in the race. The BJP candidate won the seat.

PSPL candidates in other constituencies also failed to go beyond a few thousand votes in these elections.

If the PSPL chief's ability to turn support into votes is now being questioned by his bête noire Akhilesh Yadav's supporters, it is a dead end for those who thought that he had a long way to go in the state

The other leader who has proved to be a damp squib in these elections is and his

The the five-time MLA from Kunda, who held sway over the Pratapgarh and Kaushambhi till now, could not even ensure a decent vote share for his candidates in these constituencies.

In Pratapgarh, candidate finished at the fourth position with merely 46,963 votes.

The Party candidate in Kaushambhi, Shailendra Kumar fared better at the third position with 1.56 lakh votes.

Raja Bhaiyya's invincibility too is now under cloud.

Both, Shivpal Yadav and Raja Bhaiyya, had played a crucial role as makers in state

While Shivpal Yadav engineered a split in the BSP in 2003 to cobble up a majority for the government headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav in (UP), was the of the splits in the and the that saved the state's in 1997, when the BSP pulled out of the coalition.

He was the first independent MLA to appointed as a Cabinet in the Kalyan Singh government, but switched to the SP in 2003 to become a in the Mulayam Singh and governments as well.

He snapped ties with the SP in April, when joined hands with the BSP. It was under the BSP regime in 2002 that was sent to jail under POTA.

