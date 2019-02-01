Amid protests over Citizenship Bill, Modi to arrive in Assam on Feb 8

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, will visit the northeastern states on February 8 as he is scheduled to inaugurate some projects in and Tripura, a said.

The visit of the assumes significance as the saffron party has been witnessing a series of protests in the form of mass rallies, protest demonstrations and waving of black flags before BJP leaders in the region over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

A confirmed this on Friday and said that the will arrive in Guwahati on February 8. "The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit and to inaugurate some developmental projects," he said.

"However, the Prime Minister will also likely hold a crucial meeting with party leaders of northeast on February 8 and 9 in Guwahati. He is meeting all the state in-charges on a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls," said the leader requesting anonymity.

The party's leadership in the region is likely to brief the about the situation arising out of the passing of the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha in almost all the northeastern states.

The (AGP), who was a partner of the BJP government in Assam, has already snapped its ties with the saffron party on January 7 over the bill. Following this, at least 11 political parties of the northeastern states -- who are also constituents of the BJP-led (NDA) and North East (NEDA) have expressed their opposition to the Bill and urged the to scrap it.

The BJP has been aiming to win at least 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states. The party which has seven from at present, plans to increase its tally to at least 11.

--IANS

ah/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)