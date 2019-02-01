Amid protests over Citizenship Bill, Modi to arrive in Assam on Feb 8

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the northeastern states on February 8 as he is scheduled to inaugurate some projects in Assam and Tripura, a senior BJP leader said.
The visit of the Prime Minister assumes significance as the saffron party has been witnessing a series of protests in the form of mass rallies, protest demonstrations and waving of black flags before BJP leaders in the region over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.
A senior BJP leader confirmed this on Friday and said that the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on February 8. "The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to inaugurate some developmental projects," he said.
"However, the Prime Minister will also likely hold a crucial meeting with party leaders of northeast India on February 8 and 9 in Guwahati. He is meeting all the state in-charges on a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls," said the leader requesting anonymity.
The party's leadership in the region is likely to brief the Prime Minster about the situation arising out of the passing of the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha in almost all the northeastern states.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), who was a partner of the BJP government in Assam, has already snapped its ties with the saffron party on January 7 over the bill. Following this, at least 11 political parties of the northeastern states -- who are also constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) have expressed their opposition to the Bill and urged the Central government to scrap it.
The BJP has been aiming to win at least 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states. The party which has seven Lok Sabha MP from Assam at present, plans to increase its tally to at least 11.
