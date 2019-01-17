Amid tension, northern army commander visits forward positions in Poonch

Amid heightened tension on the (LoC), the on Thursday visited forward positions in district.

Defence said, " Ranbir Singh, Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the Commander, visited forward posts of Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

"During the visit to the sector, the was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security dynamics and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

"The Army was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region.

"The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty.

Tension has been prevailing along the LoC in and Rajouri districts due to frequent ceasefire violations by

