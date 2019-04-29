Amid violence, 66% turnout in Bengal (3rd Lead) (3 p.m.)

Amid violence including clashes outside polling booths, attempted intimidation and EVMs snags, 66 per cent of the electorate voted in the first eight hours of polling in the fourth phase of elections in on Monday.

Long queues of men and women were seen outside polling booths in Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and constituencies.

As the day progressed, reports of clashes between workers of rival parties poured in.

Of the overall polling percentage of 66 per cent till 3 p.m., Baharampur recorded 66, Krishnanagar 66.59, Ranaghat 64.14, Burdwan East 67.05, 66.45, 62.51, 68.51 and 66.77, an said.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

An electorate of 1,34,56,491, spread across 15,277 polling stations, is eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates.

and Asansol's candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by activists outside a polling station in Barabani. The was unharmed in the incident.

"Our polling agent was not allowed to sit by the supporters in a booth in Barabani. Babul da took the agent with him inside the booth and asked the presiding to make arrangements so that he could sit there. While returning, activists surrounded his vehicle and some pelted stones, breaking the rear glass," a told IANS.

Supriyo alleged that a agent at one booth at Jamuria was not allowed to take his place in the polling booth.

In the Baharampur Lok constituency, sitting and senior accused the Trinamool workers of stopping the voters from coming to the polling stations in certain areas and capturing booths in some places.

Reports of booth capturing and intimidating voters were reported from at least three booths in district's Rampurhat and at Ketugram in East Burdwan.

Opposition parties alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked women voters on their way to the polling booths. Central forces rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Clashes between supporters of political parties erupted after miscreants allegedly backed by the Trinamool vandalised houses of villagers and BJP supporters at Birbhum's Nalhai and Nanur, areas infamous for political violence. Some Trinamool supporters also accused BJP activists of vandalising their houses in the afternoon to take revenge.

Villagers at Law Bagan in Birbhum's Suri were allegedly offered tea and puffed rice by Trinamool activists, locked up in a house and told not to vote, local people said, adding that their electoral photo identity cards were also snatched away.

Later, officials entered the village and security personnel took the voters to the polling stations.

Voting was stalled at Poduma under the the segment after villagers vandalised a polling booth in Birbhum constituency. The villagers clashed with the security forces following a dispute over depositing mobile phones, officials said.

To bring the situation under control, the security personnel fired in the air. However, Trinamool's Birbhum candidate said two people were injured in the firing.

"Polling was stalled for some time at a booth in Dubrajpur and it resumed later," an of the commission said.

Trinamool's Birbhum district was been "under strict surveillance" following allegations that he was threatening polling officials.

Leading the pack of star constituencies is Asansol, where Supriyo - a singer-turned-politician - is facing a challenge from Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen, yesteryear's and daughter of Bengali screen legend The CPI-M, which has pockets of support in the constituency, is also in fray.

In neighbouring Burdwan-Durgapur, BJP leader and is pitted against Trinamool

In Baharampur, Chowdhury is bidding for his fifth straight win, while Krishnanagar is set for an absorbing tussle between of the Trinamool and BJP's former

will vote on all seven rounds of the battle. The votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

bdc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)