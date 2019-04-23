Faulty EVMs delay voting in Kerala

JUST IN
IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Numerous complaints of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported from across Kerala on Tuesday as the state voted to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

The malfunctioning was pointed out by none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that election officials appear to have failed to ensure that the EVMs worked properly.

"I myself had to wait for a while and I was told that the EVMs are not working. I am also told that this is the case in other places also," Vijayan told the media in Kannur after he voted.

The Leader of Opposition, who voted in Alappuzha, also complained about faulty EVMs.

At a booth in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, even after two hours after polling began officially, voting had not begun at one booth because the EVMs would not work.

"We came and stood in the queue at 6 a.m. so that we could vote early and go. But even now, at 9, voting has not commenced," said one angry voter.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K. Vasuki rubbished reports that at a booth in Kovalam in the state capital, whenever the button for the Congress candidate was pressed, the light against the BJP symbol lit up.

"This has been checked and this is not true," said Vasuki.

--IANS

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 09:28 IST

