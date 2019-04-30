Amit Panghal, Gaurav recommended for Arjuna Award

The Federation of (BFI) has recommended and for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Amit, a silver medalist at the CWG and a gold medallist at the Asian Games, dominated the 52Kg category at the recently-concluded Asian Championships. He extended his dominion in as he defeated Olympic gold medallist in the quarters and Rio bronze medallist, Chinas Jianguan Hu in the semis of the Asian Championships.

"We had quite a few names to dwell upon however after extensive consultation by the selection committee we decided to go with the names of the most deserving boxers, Amit and Gaurav. I extend the best wishes and hope the hard work and laurels will be considered while the names are picked," BFI said after the meeting to finalise the names of the for the coveted Arjuna Award.

Elite Indian coaches, Sandhya Gurung and Shiv Singh have also been recommended for this year's Dronacharya Award. Sandhya has been attached with the women's elite team for nearly a decade. Shiv Singh has coached for the past three decades; he has lent his expertise to both the men's and women's teams. He was the of the Women's team till last November.

Pooja Rani, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in the 81kg category at the Asian Championship, along with the entire contingent was felicitated by DG SAI, Neelam Kapoor, vice and BFI

