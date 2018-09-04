Yami Gautam follows grandmother's tips for beauty

Yami Gautam's beauty secrets are home remedies recommended by her grandmother.

Right from using as many natural things to doing something as basic as drinking enough water everyday, the "Kaabil" -- who has radiant skin -- follows the following beauty tips to look and feel her best self:

* Make a paste of Castor + vitamin E + aloe vera for great thick and long lashes.

* Replacing regular water with coconut water in all your facials is super helpful as it is a great toner.

* Using a cup of vinegar after shampooing your hair, instead of a conditioner, rinses out any like mousse, hair gel or hair spray.

* Ghee is the best lip balm there is. Apply it as often to get luscious, plump, pink lips and be ridden of chapped lips forever.

* Using a mixture of half teaspoon turmeric with half tablespoon of sugar and honey as a scrub and wiping your face clean with an ice cold towel gives a healthy skin with tightened pores.

