Amitabh Bachchan upset 'Badla' has been neglected

Megastar is upset that not enough has been said on the "silent success" of his latest film "Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Khan.

" someone started talking about this silent success! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film 'Badla'. Thank you," Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh, known for his quick wit, responded: "Sir hum wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko (Sir, we are waiting for you to throw a party for all of us! We are waiting outside Jalsa every night!"

Big B then wrote to SRK questioning him in a lighter vein that while he worked in the film and promoted it selflessly, how come he was being asked to even throw a party.

"Oye, film mein kaam humne kiya, produce aapne kiya, promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya, ab party bhi hum dein? Outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!"

continued the banter by commenting: "Sir film aapki hai acting aapki hai Hit aapki wajah se hai aap na hote film hi na hoti. party bhi (Sir, it's your film, your acting, a hit because of you. The film wouldn't have been possible without you... So party also...?"

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, and

The film is produced by and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest", its story follows an interaction between a regarding a murder.

According to trade Taran Adarsh, the film is a "superhit" as its business stands at Rs 85.26 crore since releasing on March 8.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)