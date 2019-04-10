Kangana Ranaut set to direct an action drama

Kangana Ranaut, who stepped into the shoes of a with her most recent film "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", is all set to continue her directorial stint with an action film.

"I'm on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It's an action film, an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We will be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too," Kangana said in a statement.

The film is likely to be mounted on a large scale.

On the acting front, Kangana will next be seen in a sports-based film "Panga", as well as in a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear

She feels it is a great time to be in the industry as "there are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business".

"I'm happy with the way 'Manikarnika' worked for me - as an and also as a Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project," Kangana added.

--IANS

