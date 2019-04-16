Congress crying foul over EVMs due to frustration: BJP

-
The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of crying foul over electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said it was the result of their frustration over their impending defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, Chandermohan Thakur said in a statement that the Congress has always found an excuse for their defeat in the polls instead of introspecting about their anti-people policies.
"The party is blaming the Supreme Court, the Election Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General as part of its larger conspiracy to create anarchy in the country over EVMs. But the people of the country now know their true character and they won't fall for such lies," he said.
Thakur said Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders were frustrated over the mass support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country.
"The opposition parties are losing their credibility over such accusations on impartial constitutional institutions like the Election Commission. The Congress is saying that they don't trust the Election Commission or EVMs for they aren't working properly while the fact is that all is well with them," the BJP leader added.
Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls for its four Lok Sabha seats on May 19.
