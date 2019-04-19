AMMK to be registered as party with EC, Dhinakaran elevated

The (AMMK) party on Friday elevated its founder as its and said steps will be taken to register it as a political party with the

Dhinakaran was earlier the Deputy and the General Secretary's post was held by the now jailed

The decision to elevate him was taken at a meeting of office bearers and district secretaries of AMMK on Friday, told reporters.

The has held that AMMK is not a registered party but directed the to allot a common symbol to its candidates. The court, however, said that all the candidates of AMMK will be treated as Independents.

Saraswathi said Sasikala will fight a legal battle to retrieve the ruling AIADMK from those now controlling it.

--IANS

vj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)