AMMK to be registered as party with EC, Dhinakaran elevated

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party on Friday elevated its founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran as its General Secretary and said steps will be taken to register it as a political party with the Election Commission.
Dhinakaran was earlier the Deputy General Secretary and the General Secretary's post was held by the now jailed V.K. Sasikala.
The decision to elevate him was taken at a meeting of office bearers and district secretaries of AMMK on Friday, spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi told reporters.
The Supreme Court has held that AMMK is not a registered party but directed the Election Commission to allot a common symbol to its candidates. The court, however, said that all the candidates of AMMK will be treated as Independents.
Saraswathi said Sasikala will fight a legal battle to retrieve the ruling AIADMK from those now controlling it.
--IANS
vj/mr
