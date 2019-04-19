Congress opened doors to infiltrators: Ram Madhav

on Friday launched a scathing attack on the alleging that it was the government at the Centre in 1967 that opened the country's doors to infiltrators.

"Who allowed infiltrators in large numbers into India, especially the Northeast? It was the government at the Centre, which in 1967 repealed the Prevention of Infiltration from Pakistan Act and opened India's doors to infiltrators from and

"Large numbers of infiltrators from entered into and other northeastern states," told a press conference here.

He also accused the former Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government of backing out from updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2010.

"When the NRC was to be prepared through a pilot project in 2010, the infiltrators engineered protests against it. Citing those anti-NRC protests as an excuse, the government halted the NRC update," he said.

"It is the BJP government led by that has revived the NRC update. It is on the verge of completion now. How can they who backed out from the NRC update, preach us on it now?" the asked.

He said that it was the Congress which was harming the interests of the Northeast and the country as a whole. "We are committed to protect the identity, culture and heritage of the people of the region and we are going to implement Clause 6 of the Accord," he said.

said that his party was confident of winning all the 10 Lok Sabha seats it had decided to contest in the Northeast.

"The Congress does not exist in a large part of the country, including in the Northeast, where it is either the (BJP) or the North-East (NEDA) partners," he said.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord envisages that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

