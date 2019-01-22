Amul launches camel milk in select markets

The Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, owner of dairy brand Amul, on Tuesday announced the launch of camel milk in select markets of

Branded as ' Camel Milk', it would be available in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and

According to an official press release, "Camel milk is easy to digest and healthy milk with numerous benefits, most prominent of which is that the milk is high in an insulin-like protein, making it beneficial for diabetic person."

The milk is also beneficial to those having as it contains no allergens, the statement said.

To be initially sourced from Gujarat's desert district of Kutch, the milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottle and is priced at Rs 50.

It requires to be refrigerated and would have a shelf life of three days. already has camel milk chocolate available in the market for over a year now.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)