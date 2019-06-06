Kerala CM for research on Nipah outbreak

Even after six patients suffering from tested negative for Nipah in Kerala, Vijayan on Thursday said studies need to find out the reason for the second outbreak of the in the state.

"The source of the Nipah and the reason why we have had a second outbreak has to be probed and for that, the Centre has to provide necessary support. We will be asking the Animal Husbandry, to study about bats, believed to be the carriers of the virus," said Vijayan.

Around 355 people are at present under observation in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Early in the day, samples of six patients tested negative, while a youth tested Nipah positive was recovering at a private hospital near here.

said there was no need to panic as the situation was under control. All those who were tested negative were in direct contact with the youth who tested Nipah positive early this week, Shailaja said.

"All these patients are under observation and continue to be in the isolation ward of a hospital. The youth who tested positive is also recovering well," said Shailaja.

Stating that high alert across the state will continue. she said whenever necessary, samples of suspects would be sent to the laboratories, including the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

"I am told two people who came seeking treatment for at the are under observation and their samples would be sent for testing," said Shailaja. The hospital had stock of special medicine for Nipah patients, she added.

"Two of our doctors have got training from the in administering this medicine, which has come from For the administration of this medicine, doctors will have to seek permission of the patient's relatives," said Shailaja.

The youth, confirmed with the Nipah virus, is from Paravur in the district. He was studying in Idukki's Thodupuzha. Last month, he came with 16 classmates for a student internship in Thrissur and later developed

The said a team of experts were trying to identify the source of virus by visiting places the youth belongs to and visited.

The Nipah virus claimed 12 lives in May 2018, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

