Ankita kisses beau passionately at friend's wedding

got intimate with her boyfriend and kissed him passionately at a friend's wedding. has posted a video of the couple on in which they can be seen an intimate kiss.

In the video that went viral, Ankita and Vicky -- in white ethnic wear -- can be seen dancing at the wedding of a common friend. Ankita then holds Vicky tightly in her arms and kisses him.

The was earlier in a romantic relationship with

On the work front, Ankita of "Pavitra Rishta" fame made her Bollywood debut with "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" this year.

"I am glad that I am here at the right time, when it's not about Bollywood or television. It's about talent, concept and story. People want to see good work and talent," Ankita earlier told IANS.

