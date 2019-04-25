JUST IN
Ankita kisses beau passionately at friend's wedding

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Ankita Lokhande got intimate with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and kissed him passionately at a friend's wedding. Actor Arjun Bijlani has posted a video of the couple on Instagram in which they can be seen an intimate kiss.

In the video that went viral, Ankita and Vicky -- in white ethnic wear -- can be seen dancing at the wedding of a common friend. Ankita then holds Vicky tightly in her arms and kisses him.

The actress was earlier in a romantic relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Ankita of "Pavitra Rishta" fame made her Bollywood debut with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" this year.

"I am glad that I am here at the right time, when it's not about Bollywood or television. It's about talent, concept and story. People want to see good work and talent," Ankita earlier told IANS.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 20:18 IST

