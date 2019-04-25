Martin Garrix's 'Summer days' out now

Dutch DJ has teamed up with and band Fall Out Boy's frontman on the song "Summer days", which is now available to all his fans.

"Summer days" showcases a different side of Garrix' diverse range of sounds, perfectly blending in with the vocals delivered by and

The song's narrator tells the story of a love at first sight in the heat of summer, and the lightness that can come with love under the sun.

It's the story of two lovers who make each other better people. It whips up the emotion of new love; the kind when you can't bear to be apart from each other.

"'Summer days' is one of those tracks that makes you want to get in the car with your friends and blast it with the windows down. I'm honoured to be working with Patrick and on this track since I think they are both great artistes," Garrix said in a statement.

"They are both very different in terms of style which gave the track new dimensions. I'm super happy with the end result," he added.

