Another accused in Dwarka gang war arrested

An accused in the sensational gang war in Dwarka was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday night from Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar road in west Delhi.
The accused, identified as Gopal Kishna alias Pali (34), was allegedly told to track the location of the rival gang member and shoot him in case the person assigned to do so failed in the job, the police said.
"Golu and Solnaki belonged to two different gangs and had been fighting for a piece of land in Uttam Nagar which became the reason for Golu's murder," said Anto Alphonse, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka district.
According to the police, the leader of the Praveen Solanki gang who is lodged in jail had ordered the killing and appointed two of his close aides along with two other members of the gang to kill Praveen Gahlot alias Golu.
Pali was arrested after Delhi police received a tip-off that claimed that he had been living in the border areas of Haryana after the shootout and will be visiting Sai Baba Mandir on Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road to meet someone.
The team reached the spot and Pali was present there as per the information. He was arrested from the spot and the team seized a countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges from him.
Pali was heading Solanki's extortion racket and was tasked to track the movement of Golu and provide realtime updates to the shooter team which included Vikas Dalal, another trusted aide of Solanki.
"Pali was also told to shoot the target in case the shooters missed their chances. He was following Golu and the team of Vikas Dalal with a fully loaded pistol," Alphonse added.
On Saturday, another accused, Ankit (20), who was involved in the shootout, was arrested after a brief shootout in which a policeman was injured while Ankit also received injuries.
