Reply to plea over Google Pay: HC to RBI, payment app

The on Wednesday asked the of (RBI) and Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on the plea alleging Pay not being listed as an authorised operator as per a list of the 'Payment System Operators'.

A division bench of and Justice issued notice to the RBI and Digital Services Private Limited on a PIL filed by

The petitioner has sought direction to the RBI to stop Google Pay operation in India.

He has requested the court to impose penalties on the Digital Services Private Limited for unauthorised operation in India.

The petitioner in his plea said he is concerned with the welfare of Indian economic and system in the view of the privacy of Indian citizens.

He said that Google Pay is doing unauthorised operation in India as per the Payment and Settlement Systems in defiance of the Section 4 sub section 1 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, published by the of India on March 20, 2019.

"Google Pay complies with all applicable legal requirements. Google Pay operates as a provider to its partner banks, to allow payments through the UPI infrastructure, and is not part of or settlement," a Google told IANS.

"There is no requirement for licensing of these services under the prevailing statutory and regulatory provisions. In order to support our partner banks, our efforts in complying with the government's data localisation norms are underway, and given the scale and complexity, we are being mindful to prioritise data security and uninterrupted services to our users as we make this transition.

"The central is apprised of the progress and we remain committed to complying with the laws of the land," the added.

