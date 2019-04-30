Another warning to Himachal BJP chief over code violation

-
The Returning Officer in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday again issued an advisory to BJP's state chief Satpal Singh Satti over his "derogatory" comments during the Lok Sabha campaigning.
In a communication to Satti, Returning Officer Rugved Thakur said: "You are advised to be prudent and cautious about the selection of words in your speeches in future so as to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election."
Earlier, Satti was barred from campaigning for two days over his comment against Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Responding to the Congress chief's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Satti on April 13 told a rally that Gandhi and his family were "thieves".
He has already been booked by Baddi police under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, after the Congress complained about these comments made at a rally in Nalagarh's Ramshehar town in Solan district.
He had also made objectionable remarks about Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dressing style and how she was trying to woo the voters.
Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the last phase on May 19.
