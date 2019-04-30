Another warning to Himachal BJP chief over code violation

The in on Tuesday again issued an advisory to BJP's over his "derogatory" comments during the Lok Sabha campaigning.

In a communication to Satti, said: "You are advised to be prudent and cautious about the selection of words in your speeches in future so as to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election."

Earlier, was barred from campaigning for two days over his comment against

Responding to the chief's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Narendra Modi, on April 13 told a rally that Gandhi and his family were "thieves".

He has already been booked by under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, after the complained about these comments made at a rally in Nalagarh's Ramshehar town in district.

He had also made objectionable remarks about Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dressing style and how she was trying to woo the voters.

Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the last phase on May 19.

--IANS

vg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)