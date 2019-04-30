OPPO unveils budget A1K in India for Rs 8,490

Chinese brand on Tuesday expanded its popular A series with a budget called A1K for Rs 8,490 in

The with 6.1-inch LCD waterdrop screen, a 32GB ROM, a 4,000mAh battery, will be available for sale on Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, Mall and all offline stores, the company said in a statement.

"The device offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundaries of design, providing long battery life with a waterdrop screen to deliver seamless and powerful performance, which ensures the best experiences to Indian smartphone users," said Charles Wong, and

The A1K is built with 6762 CPU, supporting up to 17 hours of daily usage. It has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

OPPO A1K is equipped with ColorOS 6.0, the company's latest update to its intuitive operation system.

--IANS

na/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)