Mandi district electoral officer issues notice to BJP's Himachal chief

The District Electoral Officer of Mandi on Thursday issued a notice to Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Satpal Singh Satti over his comment "will chop off hands of those who point fingers at Modi Ji."
Satti during a public rally on April 24 stirred controversy after he threatened to chop off the hands of anyone who raises a finger at BJP leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Our leaders are sitting on the dais. If anyone dares to raise their finger, we would chop their hands off. We are not nincompoops. We are not a group of stupid people," Satti was heard purportedly saying at an election rally.
Earlier, the Election Commission had barred Satti from campaigning for 48 hours last week for his offensive remark on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
