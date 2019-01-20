JUST IN
Ant McPartlin thanks girlfriend for changing his life

IANS  |  London 

Television presenter Ant McPartlin says his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett helped him battle his past drunk driving incidents.

In an interview with thesun.co.uk, McPartlin praised Corbett and said she "is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life".

He said: "I got out of hospital and I rented some houses in the country and locked myself away ...No TV or social media.

"But she was always behind me and supported me. She is the greatest support to me and looked after me. She always has been there for me."

McPartlin was arrested for drunk driving and handed a 20-month ban from the roads in 2018. He later underwent rehab treatment for alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

"She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It's great," added McPartlin.

--IANS

sim/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 15:40 IST

