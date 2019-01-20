Ant McPartlin thanks girlfriend for changing his life

Television presenter Ant says his girlfriend helped him battle his past drunk driving incidents.

In an interview with thesun.co.uk, praised and said she "is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life".

He said: "I got out of hospital and I rented some houses in the country and locked myself away ...No TV or

"But she was always behind me and supported me. She is the greatest support to me and looked after me. She always has been there for me."

was arrested for drunk driving and handed a 20-month ban from the roads in 2018. He later underwent rehab treatment for alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

"She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It's great," added McPartlin.

