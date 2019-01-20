Ant McPartlin thanks girlfriend for changing his life

-
ALSO READ
Ant McPartlin's ex-wife slams his new girlfriend
Ant McPartlin returns to Twitter
Rampant shooting of tigers, fear of extermination made Corbett quit hunting: Valmik Thapar
Marie Antoinette pendant fetches USD 36 million, shattering estimate
'Star Wars' actor Kelly Marie Tran opens up about online harassment
-
Television presenter Ant McPartlin says his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett helped him battle his past drunk driving incidents.
In an interview with thesun.co.uk, McPartlin praised Corbett and said she "is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life".
He said: "I got out of hospital and I rented some houses in the country and locked myself away ...No TV or social media.
"But she was always behind me and supported me. She is the greatest support to me and looked after me. She always has been there for me."
McPartlin was arrested for drunk driving and handed a 20-month ban from the roads in 2018. He later underwent rehab treatment for alcohol addiction and mental health issues.
"She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It's great," added McPartlin.
--IANS
sim/sug/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU