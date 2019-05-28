Aparshakti thanks Tahira for 'Kudiye Ni'

Aparshakti Khurana, who is making his debut as a with "Kudiye Ni", has thanked his sister-in-law for directing the music video.

This is for the first time Tahira and Aparshakti collaborated together for the music video, which also features Sargun Mehta.

"Of course this would not have been possible without Bhushan Sir's support and a few more lovely people that made this happen, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts. I want to thank my wonderful sister-in-law for directing this video," the "Dangal" said.

The "Stree" also thanked and for "giving me a few days from their lives and arranging/programming music for me".

The song is produced by T-Series and will release on May 31.

