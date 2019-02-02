Apple's VP for Siri steps down from post: Report

The Vice President(VP) of the team at -- -- has reportedly stepped down from his designation after seven years of service.

"Though Stasior remains in the company, he is no longer heading the group, said five people with knowledge of the change," The Information reported on Friday.

The former was hired by in 2012 to oversee both, search and as

The change appears to be part of an effort by Apple's Senior (SVP) of (ML) and (AI) strategy -- -- to strengthen his stronghold on Apple's team, the report said.

Giannandrea's aim is to bring long-term research based changes to rather than just focusing on incremental improvements.

He is expected to also look for a new

Even though Apple's initial effort to extend Siri to homes through the company's has not caught on, the still has a powerful distribution channel in the and the company could have an opportunity to launch more privacy focused AI products in comparison to Amazon's Alexa and Assistant, the report added.

has not yet released an official statement confirming or declining the reports of Stasior's stepping down.

Announced as part of 4S, Siri came into existence as Apple's in 2011.

--IANS

rp/oeb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)