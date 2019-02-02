Suzuki Motorcycle India logs 40% growth in January

Two-wheeler manufacturer Motorcycle India Private Ltd on Saturday said it closed last month with 40 per cent sales growth in the domestic market.

In a statement issued here, the company said it sold 63,209 units last month as against a corresponding figure of 45,287 units sold in January 2018.

Suzuki's cumulative sales for the period April 2018-January 2019 stands at 6,14,845 units over 4,70,719 units achieved during the corresponding period last year.

The overall sales for the month stood at 69,162 units (domestic + exports) with a 39 per cent growth over 49,618 units clocked during the same month previous year.

"The year 2019 starts with a good note for Motorcycle India. The strong consumer sentiments and growing economy have propelled the double-digit growth for the brand in January," Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Motorcycle India Private Ltd, was quoted as saying in the statement.

