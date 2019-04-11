Apple to let users hear podcasts straight from web

Users will no longer have to download to listen to Apple's episodes with the company now allowing them to play these directly from its website.

A is an episodic series of or video files, which can be downloaded for listening.

Apple's redesigned webpage for podcasts features a and a streamlined design which is easier to navigate, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Each new page features a clear recap of each episode along with a "play" button.

Clicking on an episode's name would open up a full page for episodes, showing complete details about their content to help a user decide what to listen to, the report said.

The prior design for podcasts on the web was just a list of episodes that redirected users to with no available.

The iPhone-maker is now planning to bring a standalone podcasts app with the launch of macOS 10.15, the report noted.

--IANS

rp/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)