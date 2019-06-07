JUST IN
Himachal CM invites Modi for global investors' summit

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and invited him for inaugurating the global investors' summit to held in the state in September.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Modi for the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha general elections, an official statement said.

Thakur discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the Prime Minister and also apprised him about the global investors' summit to be held in Dharamsala town. He invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the event.

Modi assured that he would try his best to visit the state for the summit, it added.

