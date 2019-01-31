Army Chief visits Parrikar

Army General Bipin called on ailing Minister at his office at the state on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after a brief meeting with Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, said: "I come to check and enquire about his health."

was appointed the when Parrikar was the

--IANS

maya/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)