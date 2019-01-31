JUST IN
Army Chief visits Parrikar

IANS  |  Panaji 

Army chief General Bipin Rawat called on ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his office at the state Assembly complex on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after a brief meeting with Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, Rawat said: "I come to check and enquire about his health."

Rawat was appointed the Indian Army Chief when Parrikar was the Defence Minister.

--IANS

maya/oeb/mr

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 14:40 IST

