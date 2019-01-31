ED questions extradited Agusta co-accused Saxena, lobbyist Talwar

Hours after the extradition of Rajiv the co-accused in Rs 3,600-crore case, and to from UAE, an (ED) team started their questioning.

The interrogation started around 4 a.m. soon after they were brought to its office here, a senior ED said.

Both would be produced before a court around 2 p.m. and the agency would seek their custody for questioning in two separate cases, he added.

The extradition comes as a major boost to the Indian agencies investigating corruption angles in two separate cases involving the two.

According to sources, a two-member ED team headed by an and officials of and Analysis Wing (R&AW) accompanied both the accused to from in the which landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here around 2.30 a.m.

Soon after the landed, Talwar and was taken into ED custody. After completing the immigration process and medical examination, they were moved to the ED's Jamnagar House office here.

While Talwar was later taken to in Khan Market area, was taken to building on Janpath, here.

On Wednesday, Saxena was reportedly picked up by the UAE security authorities from his residence and extradited to in the evening for his pivotal role in laundering the money received to pay kickbacks in the Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal scam.

The agencies also brought Talwar to as he fled to after the Indian agencies started probing his role for concealing income of more than Rs 1,000 crore as well as facilitating contracts during the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime.

He is accused of brokering sector deals, getting government approval for foreign companies, securing favours for clients and having ties with UPA functionaries.

In Saxena's case, the ED in its supplementary charge sheet had elaborated on how the bribe money paid to clinch the chopper deal was "layered" and projected as "untainted money" by creating "fictitious invoices".

It has also mentioned how fictitious engineering contracts were created to hide the kickbacks allegedly paid by AgustaWestland to companies directly controlled by -- now in ED custody -- and his associate Saxena.

A court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Saxena, the businessman, after it came to know that he had not joined investigation despite repeated summons against him.

Saxena's name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed against his wife, Shivani, who has been out on bail after being arrested by the ED.

Saxena was named only in the third supplementary complaint filed in July 2018. The same is also under challenge before the High Court by another accused in the case, Khaitan.

The ED had earlier arrested Saxena, the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the case.

The had on December 4, 2018, extradited one of the key middleman Christian James Michel, a British national from Dubai.

On January 1, 2014, India cancelled the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the (IAF) over alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs 423 crore.

