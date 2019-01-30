Rafale to fly at Bengaluru air show

French aerospace major Dassault Aviation will fly its Rafale fighter at the Bengaluru air show from February 20-24 at the Yelahanka air base of the Indian Air Force (IAF), an official said on Wednesday.
"A total of three Rafale aircraft will be part of Aero India - two for flying display and one for static display," Air Commodore Ravuri Sheetal of the Yelahanka Air Force Station told reporters at the air base.
The 12th edition of Aero India will be held at the air base in the city's northern outskirts.
The French twin-engine, multi-role fighter can carry out attacks both air-to-air and air-to-ground.
The advanced fourth generation flying machine has been dogged by controversy due to allegations over its pricing and offset obligations.
Dassault Aviation is set to deliver 36 Rafales multi-role medium combat aircraft to the IAF in fly-away condition from September 2019.
The fighter Rafale will partly replace the ageing Russian-built MiG-21 jets the IAF is phasing out due to their obsolescence.
