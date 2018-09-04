JUST IN
Arunachal CM alerts Centre about situation around Siang river

IANS  |  Itanagar 

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking an inter-ministerial meeting to assess the situation around the Siang river where certain areas are facing drought-like situation while others are reeling under flood.

The Siang is the principal constituent of the Brahmaputra and flows as Yarlung Tsangpo in southern Tibet before becoming the Brahmaputra in Assam

In his letter, the Chief Minister informed the Home Minister about the Siang flowing above the danger level.

"Many houses have been damaged by flood water. The sudden rise in the water level along with mud flowing with the river is causing concern among the locals," Khandu said.

In a contrasting development, the Chief Minister said many villages in East Siang and parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts are facing drought-like situation causing loss of crops.

Khandu requested the Home Ministry to depute an inter-ministerial team to visit the flood and drought affected areas of the state for a clearer picture so that remedial measures are taken immediately.

