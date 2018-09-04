Moon speaks with Trump, discusses envoys' visit to N.Korea

South Korean on Tuesday held telephonic talks with US about his special envoys' visit to North Korea, officials said.

Moon and Trump talked over phone for about 50 minutes regarding the scheduled travel by Moon's special emissaries to Pyongyang, according to the presidential Blue House, reported.

The five-member special delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, top of the Blue House, planned to visit on Wednesday morning and return home the same day.

Moon and Trump exchanged opinions about situations on the Korean Peninsula, including the denuclearization talks between and after North Korea-US summit on June 12, and the upcoming third summit between Moon and North Korean top leader

Moon and Trump agreed to maintain close consultations and cooperation in every level, the said.

