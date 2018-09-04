Moon speaks with Trump, discusses envoys' visit to N.Korea

-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday held telephonic talks with US President Donald Trump about his special envoys' visit to North Korea, officials said.
Moon and Trump talked over phone for about 50 minutes regarding the scheduled travel by Moon's special emissaries to Pyongyang, according to the presidential Blue House, Xinhua news agency reported.
The five-member special delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser of the Blue House, planned to visit Pyongyang on Wednesday morning and return home the same day.
Moon and Trump exchanged opinions about situations on the Korean Peninsula, including the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington after North Korea-US summit on June 12, and the upcoming third summit between Moon and North Korean top leader Kim Jong-un.
Moon and Trump agreed to maintain close consultations and cooperation in every level, the Blue House said.
