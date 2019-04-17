Ganguly ready to quit cricket committee to avoid conflict

is willing to resign from the Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for in (BCCI) after -- on behalf of the board -- asked ombudsman D.K. Jain to examine his dual role as member of CAC and

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that while the Association of Bengal president-cum- is confident that he is not conflicted, even then, the former is willing to step down from the CAC which also has Sunrisers mentor V.V.S. Laxman and Mumbai Indians mentor as members.

" last attended a CAC meeting during the appointment of as after in 2017. In fact, the committee has not even met in recent times and he is clear that if required, he will step down from the role to avoid any questions of conflict. Even though his stance remains unchanged that he is not conflicted in any way, he will meet the ombudsman and discuss the same," the source said.

Jain has asked to depose before him on April 20 with regards to questions of conflict of interest raised against him by three complainants from -- Bhaswati Santua, and Abhijeet Mukherjee, who questioned how as was allowed to sit in the Delhi Capitals dug out during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

April 20 will also see DC clash against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroze Shah Kotla. Interestingly, while the Supreme Court-appointed have through Johri asked the ombudsman to check on any conflict, the letter from Johri also stated that Ganguly should be allowed to continue as if he makes full disclosure due to his vast knowledge.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

--IANS

bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)