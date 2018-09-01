Asiad 2018: India finishes ninth in men's canoe double

-
ALSO READ
IOA signs Li-Ning as its apparel partner till Tokyo Olympic Games
Three Indians boxers enter medal rounds at Asian Youth Championship
IOA sets qualification criteria for 2018 Asiad
Heartbreak for Indian rowers after favourites flop at Asian Games
IOA signs Li-Ning as apparel partner till Tokyo 2020
-
The Indian team finished at the ninth spot in the men's canoe double (C2) 200 metre competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.
The Indian pair of Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh clocked 41.152 seconds to finish last in the final.
The Chinese pair of Xing Song and Li Qiang clinched the gold medal after finishing the event with a time of 36.94 seconds.
Uzbekistan's Elyorjon Mamadaliev and Artur Guliev registered a time of 37.08 seconds to clinch the silver medal.
Kazakhstan's Merey Medetov and Timur Khaidarov settled for bronze after finishing the competition in 37.371 seconds.
--IANS
kk/ajb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU