Business Standard

Asiad 2018: India finishes ninth in men's canoe double

IANS  |  Palembang 

The Indian team finished at the ninth spot in the men's canoe double (C2) 200 metre competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh clocked 41.152 seconds to finish last in the final.

The Chinese pair of Xing Song and Li Qiang clinched the gold medal after finishing the event with a time of 36.94 seconds.

Uzbekistan's Elyorjon Mamadaliev and Artur Guliev registered a time of 37.08 seconds to clinch the silver medal.

Kazakhstan's Merey Medetov and Timur Khaidarov settled for bronze after finishing the competition in 37.371 seconds.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 13:38 IST

