Asiad 2018: India finishes ninth in men's canoe double

The Indian team finished at the ninth spot in the men's canoe double (C2) 200 metre competition at here on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh clocked 41.152 seconds to finish last in the final.

The Chinese pair of and clinched the gold medal after finishing the event with a time of 36.94 seconds.

Uzbekistan's Elyorjon and registered a time of 37.08 seconds to clinch the silver medal.

Kazakhstan's Merey and settled for bronze after finishing the competition in 37.371 seconds.

--IANS

kk/ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)