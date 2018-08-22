Asiad 2018: Indian team in Men's 4x100m freestyle relay finals

The Indian team qualified for the Men's 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay finals at the 18th here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Anshul Kothari, Sajan Prakash, and clocked 3.25.17 minutes to top the Heat-1 charts.

On the other hand, the Chinese team topped the qualifications with a time of 3.17.30 minutes.

Finals of the event will be held later on Wednesday.

