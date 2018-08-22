Asiad 2018: Indian team in Men's 4x100m freestyle relay finals

-
The Indian team qualified for the Men's 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The Indian team comprising Anshul Kothari, Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade and Aaron Dsouza clocked 3.25.17 minutes to top the Heat-1 charts.
On the other hand, the Chinese team topped the qualifications with a time of 3.17.30 minutes.
Finals of the event will be held later on Wednesday.
