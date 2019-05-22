Aspirin 'safe' for brain stroke patients: Study

People who have suffered brain haemorrhage can take common medicines such as without raising their risk of another stroke, suggest researchers.

and Clopidogrel, also known antiplatelet medicines are often prescribed to older people because they can lower risk of and caused by a

Although doctors wary of recommending antiplatelet medicines for patients, fearing the risk of another brain bleed, this new study called "Restart", published in The Lancet journal, has found that brain haemorrhage survivors can "safely" continue to take antiplatelet medicines to reduce their risk of or

"The results of the RESTART trial are reassuring for survivors of brain haemorrhage who need to take antiplatelet medicines to prevent and I am keen to investigate the possibility that these medicines might halve the risk of brain haemorrhage happening again," said Rustam Salman, at the

For the study, the researchers analysed medical records of 537 people from across the UK who had suffered a brain haemorrhage while they were taking medicines to stop blood clotting.

The patients were assigned to either start taking antiplatelet treatment or avoid it for up to five years.

The researchers found that patients, who took antiplatelet medicines experienced fewer recurrences of brain haemorrhage as compared to those who did not take these treatments.

The study's findings indicated that treatment with antiplatelet medicines was not hazardous for people who already had microbleeds in their brain.

"Around a third of people who suffer a brain haemorrhage, also known as haemorrhagic stroke, do so when they are taking an antiplatelet medicine such as to reduce the risk of a or an ischaemic stroke," Metin Avkiran, Associate at (BHF), UK said.

"We now have a strong indication they can carry on taking these potentially life-saving medicines after the brain haemorrhage without increasing the risk of another one, which is crucial new information for both patients and doctors," Avkiran noted.

"Every advance from important research such as this takes us a step closer to better prevention and management," he concluded.

The researchers said around 36,000 people die each year in the UK after having a stroke, most commonly an

