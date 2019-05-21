Meet 'Doggo': New low-cost robot that can jump, flip

In a bid to make technology more affordable and accessible, researchers have developed a relatively low-cost open-source that could one day help in rescue and and pick up stuff with an arm or carry a package.

The "dog like" is capable of not only performing acrobatics like jump and flip but also travel through challenging terrain.

What makes this new "four-legged" robot, dubbed as "Stanford Doggo", different from other quadruped robots is that you can build it yourself on a relatively small budget and use for your own projects as its design, code and components are available online for free, said the researchers from

"We had seen these other quadruped robots used in research, but they weren't something that you could bring into your own lab and use for your own projects," said Nathan Kau, and a mechanical engineering at

"We wanted to be this open source that you could build yourself on a relatively small budget," Kau added.

The researchers, who were scheduled to present "Stanford Doggo" at the International Conference on and Automation in Montreal, on Tuesday, said they are working on a "larger version of their creation".

While other similar robots cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, is estimated to cost less than $3,000 (including and shipping costs).

The researchers said that Doggo's first steps were "toddling", but now the "dog-like" robot can maintain a desired trajectory, even as it encounters different terrains.

Doggo does it with the help of motors that sense external forces on it and ascertain how much force and torque each leg should apply.

These motors recompute at 8,000 times a second and act like a system of "virtual springs", smoothly rebounding the robot into suitable form whenever they sense it's out of position.

The researchers have a vision to make easily accessible to the masses.

"We're hoping to provide a baseline system that anyone could build," said team mentor Patrick Slade, aeronautics and astronautics student at the varsity.

"Say, for example, you wanted to work on search and rescue; you could outfit it with sensors and write code on top of ours that would let it climb rock piles or excavate through caves. Or maybe it's picking up stuff with an arm or carrying a package," Slade noted.

--IANS

vin/gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)