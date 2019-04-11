Assam records 10% polling in first two hours

The first two hours of polling in the five constituencies of on Thursday recorded an average of 10.2 per cent

Jorhat recorded 12 per cent polling till 9.30 a.m. and Tezpur, Kaliabar and Dibrugarh 10 per cent, an said here.

In Lakhimpur, 9 per cent polling was recorded in first two hours.

Voting was underway on Thursday for five of the 14 seats in in the first phase of

Voting started at 7 a.m. across 9,574 polling stations. A total of 76,03,458 electorate is eligible to vote.

Of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray in the five seats.

The has deployed 180 companies of security personnel to ensure smooth polling.

