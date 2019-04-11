Lok Sabha polls: Voting begins in Tripura

The voting for West parliamentary constituency amidst heavy security on Thursday, officials said.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 13,47,381 electorates, including 6,65,322 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates, including a woman.

A total of 1,679 polling stations, including 30 to be managed by only women polling officials and security personnel, have been set up to hold the polls.

Though there are 13 candidates in the West Lok Sabha constituency, the main contest would be between BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik, 50, (Marxist)-led Left Front candidate Sankar Prasad Datta, 61, and Subal Bhowmik, 58, who quit BJP's and became aspirant last month.

