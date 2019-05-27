ASUS launches ZenBook Pro Duo laptop with 2 screens

on Monday announced Pro Duo (UX581), a featuring the new ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch full-width secondary touchscreen that expands the capabilities offered by the original ScreenPad.

ScreenPad Plus integrates seamlessly with the primary display and the built-in ScreenXpert software, includes a wide selection of apps, tools and utilities, that allow users enjoy the efficiency benefits of ScreenPad Plus.

Pro Duo features a 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) touchscreen, a 4K ScreenPad Plus and a touchpad.

Unveiled ahead of the 2019 trade show, which will kick off here on May 28, the display has a frameless four-sided NanoEdge design, with ultra-slim bezels for immersive visuals and an ultra-compact form factor.

A 14-inch ultra-portable variant, Duo (UX481), is also available, featuring a frameless four-sided NanoEdge FHD display and an FHD ScreenPad Plus.

It's powered by an Core and a GeForce MX250 GPU.

ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) is powered a 9th Generation Core i9 eight-core processor with a 5GHz Turbo Boost frequency and 32GB of DDR4

It comes with the gaming-grade GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, powered by the Turing architecture, with storage provided by 1TB SSD.

