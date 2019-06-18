Australia still searching for its best XI in WC

has conceded that they are still looking for their best combination of playing XI in the ongoing

are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with four wins from five games. The only game that they have lost was against in which they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 353.

Their as off now is the to who will test out his troublesome left side in this week ahead of Thursday's clash with

But, Haddin believes their flexibility could be their trump card in the remaining games.

"At the moment, we're still trying to find that best XI," Haddin was quoted as saying by com.au.

"Marcus' has thrown a spanner into everything there with his and how important an all-rounder is We're still trying to find what works best for us. Come later in the tournament, we'll start to understand what the conditions are like a lot better and what our best XI (is).

"At the moment, we're not settled on our best XI," he added.

have called as a back up for Stoinis, who had to miss the last two games against and

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)