After Pakistan's humiliating loss to in their fixture, has said that he would love to advice Sarfaraz Ahmed's team and even promised to avenge the defeat in his next bout against India's pro-

"Would love to help team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet, and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength and conditioning and focus," Amir tweeted on Monday.

Amir, the origin British boxer, said he would take revenge of Pakistan's defeat against Goyat in their upcoming fight scheduled on July 12.

" lost to today in Come July 12th, I will avenge the loss and knock out on our upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia," he said.

After Pakistan's 89-run loss to India, questions were raised over the fitness of players by many former cricketers and supporters. One of the fans even claimed that Pakistani players were eating pizza and burgers before the much-anticipated clash against and their fitness levels are so poor that they should give up and wrestle.

Former Pakistan pacer also said that if the 1992 champions need to compete against India, they need to work on their fitness.

"Culture needs to change first and then the fitness level needs to match the Indian players," Younis wrote in a column for the Council.

Khan, a two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medallist will take on the Indian pro at Abdullah City in -- nicknamed the "The Shining Jewel" in a fight for the WBC Pearl

