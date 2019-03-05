Australia to field vs India in 2nd ODI

won the toss and elected to field against in the second One Day International here on Tuesday.

While hosts are playing with the same team, made two changes. and were included in the team for and

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, (captain), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon,

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)