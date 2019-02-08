10 missing after avalanche hits Jammu-Srinagar highway

Ten people were reported missing after an avalanche hit the Jammu- highway. The strategic 300 km-long road remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to heavy snowfall and landslides, police said.

According to police sources, the avalanche hit a police post near the on Thursday evening. The missing people comprise six policemen, two fire service personnel and two prisoners.

A search and rescue operation began shortly after the avalanche but bad weather condition has hampered the efforts, the sources added.

Meanwhile, no traffic was allowed on the highway on Friday due to multiple avalanches in the Bannihal sector and landslides in the Ramsoo-Ramban area.

Avalanches that occurred between Qazigund and those are yet to be cleared, traffic department officials said.

Incessant rain in Ramsoo-Ramban triggered landslides at Panthal, and Battery Chashma.

Fearing that the restoration of the highway could take at least three more days, the administration has ordered rationing of petrol and diesel in the valley.

An order issued by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Commissioner, has directed petrol pumps not to supply more than three litres of petrol per vehicle per day and just 10 litres of diesel to commercial vehicles until further orders.

Air traffic has also remained suspended on Friday between the Valley and the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the has forecast an improvement in the weather conditions as the western disturbance causing heavy rain and snow in the state is expected to move away Friday evening.

--IANS

sq/ksk

