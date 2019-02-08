Saudi Prince told aide he would use 'a bullet' on Khashoggi: NYT

Saudi Arabia's Crown told a top in 2017 that he would use "a bullet" on Jamal Khashoggi, a who was murdered last October, if the latter did not return to the Kingdom and end his criticism of the Saudi government, a report said.

The conversation, intercepted by agencies, is the most detailed evidence to date that the Crown considered killing Khashoggi, a for The Washington post, long before a team of Saudi operatives murdered him inside the in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, and dismembered his body using a bone saw, the report said on Thursday.

According to informed officials, the conversation that took place between Mohammed and the aide, in September 2017, has been transcribed and analysed as part of an effort by intelligence agencies to find proof of who was responsible for Khashoggi's death.

(NSA) and other agencies are now sifting through years of the Crown Prince's voice and that the NSA routinely intercepted and stored, quoted the officials as saying.

Also in September 2017, began writing opinion columns for The Washington Post, and top Saudi officials discussed ways to lure him back to the country, the officials said.

In the conversation, Prince Mohammed said that if could not be enticed back to Saudi Arabia, then he should be returned by force.

If neither of those methods worked, the said, then he would go after the slain "with a bullet".

At the time of the conversation, Prince Mohammed was in the midst of consolidating power in the Kingdom, said.

Just months earlier, his father, Salman, elevated him to second in line to the throne.

Later that year, Prince Mohammed ordered hundreds of and Saudi royals, some who had been considered contenders to the throne, locked up at hotel in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, where they were interrogated.

Days before the conversation with Aldakhil, according to the informed officials, Prince Mohammed complained to another aide, Saud al-Qahtani, that had grown too influential.

The Mohammed said that Khashoggi's articles and posts were tarnishing the his image as a forward-thinking reformer.

Responding to the report, Aldakhil said on Thursday night: "These allegations are categorically false. They appear to be a continuation of various efforts by different parties to connect His Royal Highness to this horrific crime. These efforts will prove futile."

A Saudi also issued a statement saying: "We again deny any involvement on the part of the Crown Prince in the heinous murder of "

Meanwhile, UN rapporteur presented preliminary findings on Thursday saying that Khashoggi's murder was the consequence of a plan hatched by officials of the Kingdom.

"Evidence collected during my mission to shows prime facie case that Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the State of Saudi Arabia," Callamard said.

Callamard, who travelled to with a team that included a and a forensics expert, said she found that was hindering and undermining Turkish authorities' efforts to elucidate the circumstances of the journalist's death.

She said her team will continue their investigation in the upcoming weeks and she urged anyone with any information about the assassination to come forward.

The team's final report will be presented in June to the

