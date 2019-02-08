BJP leader shot dead in Bihar

A (BJP) was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's district, police said.

The incident took place in Haspura town's Jalpura area when the victim, Mohan Yadav, was out for a morning walk.

"Two motorcycle borne assailants shot Yadav on his head and stomach from close range. He died on the spot," said.

--IANS

ik/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)