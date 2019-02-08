BJP leader shot dead in Bihar

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said.
The incident took place in Haspura town's Jalpura area when the victim, Mohan Yadav, was out for a morning walk.
"Two motorcycle borne assailants shot Yadav on his head and stomach from close range. He died on the spot," district police official said.
--IANS
ik/ksk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU