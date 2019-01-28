Australian professor, sister found dead in Argentina

The remains of an Australian and her sister have been found buried at the home of a family relative in Argentina, days after they were reported missing, the media reported on Monday.

Authorities said and Lily Pereg, both Israeli nationals, had visited Sarusi's son before their disappearance and were found interred at his property in the city of on Saturday, reported.

has been charged with two counts of murder, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.

One of the corpses had three gunshot wounds and the other also had markings indicating a struggle, it said.

In an interview shortly before his arrest on Sunday, told Todo Noticias news channel that authorities had told him nothing and denied that anything illegal had happened in his house.

was a at Australia's University of New England, whose main campus is at Armidale in New Its website describes her as a specialising in plant and soil microbiology.

In an interview with before the bodies were found, Moshe Pereg, the brother of the two sisters, said a at Gil Pereg's house did not reveal any information.

Moshe said Gil told him that Pirhya and Lily left his house the night of January 21 and headed to the bus station.

