Australia's state of on Wednesday became the first in the country to legalize for the terminally ill as the law on voluntary assisted (VAD) entered into force.

The VAD law, which was passed in November 2017, provides for each case to be individually reviewed by a commission that will determine whether or not to approve the procedure, reports news.

"This is the most conservative model of its kind in the world, with 68 individual safeguards in place," said in a statement. "This is about giving people who are suffering intolerably from an a voluntary, compassionate choice over the manner of their "

Applicants must be either decision-making adults who suffer from an incurable, which could potentially cause their within six months, or patients with a who have been given a life expectancy of 12 months or lower.

Patients should also be supported by doctors treating them and only a single pharmacy in will provide the drugs needed for an assisted death.

According to the law, patients will receive the drugs within 10 days. They can request them only after passing two independent medical examinations and must administer them themselves, with the exception of some specifically-outlined special cases.

The law's entry into force was preceded by a public letter issued this week by the four bishops of Victoria, who rejected the measure on moral grounds.

On the other hand, the decision was welcomed by potential applicants such as former Nia Sims, who suffers from a called

has been a subject of intense debate in thanks to high-profile cases such as that of 104-year-old David Goodall, who last year decided to undergo euthanasia in despite not suffering from any

Over two decades ago, the passed the 1995 Terminally Ill Act by a vote of 15 to 10. It entered into force on July 1, 1996, but it was nullified the following year when the passed the Euthanasia Laws Act.

Nevertheless, four people died through assisted before the law was repealed.

They were aided by Philip Nitschke, a doctor who runs the pro-euthanasia organization "Exit International" and who spearheaded the campaign that led to the passing of the law.

